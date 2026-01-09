Netflix expands partnership with Emily Henry

Netflix has expanded its partnership with bestselling romance author Emily Henry by developing two more film adaptations based on her novels, “Funny Story” and “Happy Place”.

The announcement comes just as ‘People We Meet on Vacation’—the first of Henry’s books to be adapted for the screen—premieres on Netflix today, January 9, 2026.

Following the success and anticipation surrounding ‘People We Meet on Vacation,’ Netflix confirmed that Henry will not only executive produce but also write the screenplays for both upcoming projects. The author described the opportunity as a milestone, noting that the streaming platform’s enthusiasm and support made it the ideal home for her stories. By writing the scripts herself, Henry will have direct creative input in translating her beloved characters and emotional arcs to film.

“Funny Story” will be produced by Alexander Black and Natalie Sellers for Lyrical Media, alongside Aaron Ryder and Andrew Sweet for RPC. “Happy Place” will be produced by Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina under the Nuyorican banner, adding significant star power behind the scenes.

Emily Henry has built a devoted global fanbase with her modern romantic comedies, which are known for blending humor, emotional depth, and relatable relationships. Readers have long called for faithful screen adaptations, and Netflix’s growing slate of romance films positions the streamer as a key destination for the genre.

‘People We Meet on Vacation’ stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as longtime friends Poppy and Alex, whose annual trips together lead to unexpected romance. With “Funny Story” and “Happy Place” now officially in development, Netflix is signaling a long-term commitment to bringing Emily Henry’s romance universe to the screen, further cementing romantic comedies as a major pillar of its original film strategy.