Netflix faces major setback as Italian court rules price hikes unlawful

Netflix suffered a major setback after receiving notice from the Rome Court.

On April 3, the Rome Court ruled that the subscription price increases by Netflix over the past seven years were unlawful. The ruling came as a result of a lawsuit filed by consumer association Movimento Consumatori, which argued that the streaming giant’s contractual clauses, which allowed price hikes, violated Italian consumer protection laws.

The court found the clauses unfair under Italy’s national Consumer Code because they permitted Netflix to increase subscription fees without providing valid contractual reasons. As a result, subscribers are now entitled to reductions in their current subscription rates, reimbursement for any amounts paid in excess and, where applicable, additional compensation. Lawyers representing consumers estimated that Premium Plan subscribers could receive refunds of around 500 euros, while Standard Plan subscribers could reclaim approximately 250 euros each.

Netflix responded promptly, stating that it plans to appeal the decision. A company spokesperson said Netflix takes consumer rights seriously and maintains that its terms have always complied with Italian laws and practices. Despite the appeal, the court also mandated that Netflix Italia publish the ruling on its website and in leading national newspapers to inform subscribers of their entitlement to refunds.

The legal action affects millions of users. Data from Italy’s communications authority showed that Netflix had just over 8 million unique users in 2024, with around 5.4 million paying subscribers in 2025. Unlawful price increases occurred in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2024, with Premium Plan adjustments averaging 8 euros per month and Standard Plan hikes at 4 euros per month.

This ruling marks a significant moment for consumer rights in the digital streaming sector, highlighting the need for transparency in subscription agreements. Netflix, which operates in over 190 countries and serves more than 325 million paid subscribers worldwide, could face further scrutiny if similar practices are identified elsewhere. The company, listed on Nasdaq with a market value of roughly $420 billion, now faces a legal and financial challenge as it navigates the Italian market.

With potential refunds and legal appeals pending, subscribers and industry observers alike are watching closely to see how Netflix will adjust its policies and respond to consumer protections in Italy.