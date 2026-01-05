Netflix: Ghostbuster sequel continues to climb on charts

The sequel to the Ghostbusters has surged up Netflix’s charts.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, released in 2024, has now climbed to number two on Netflix’s Top 10 movies list nearly two years after its release. Fans called the film for “best film in the franchise”.

The supernatural comedy stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace, alongside original Ghostbusters legend Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

While critics were less impressed, as the film currently holds a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences, especially franchise fans, strongly disagree. Viewer ratings sit at 81% with many fans praising it as the strongest entry since the original 1984 classic.

Following the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Spengler family returned, this time taking on a new threat in New York City.

When a dangerous supernatural force is unleashed, the next generation of Ghostbusters teams up with the originals to save the city once again.

One Rotten Tomatoes user wrote in a five-star review, “Best film of the franchise! The animation on the ghosts is excellent, the story feels original, the return of some familiar faces makes this so nostalgic, the comedy is excellent, and Paul Rudd is amazing”.

Another added, “I thought it was a lot of fun. Most original movie of the franchise since the first. Has a The Real Ghostbusters feel”.

On Letterboxd, one viewer said. “This was honestly one of the best movie-going experiences I’ve had in a long, LONG time”.

Another emotional fan wrote, “The ending was such a beautiful and heartfelt homage to the 1984 film. I teared up”.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now available on Netflix to watch among the top 10.