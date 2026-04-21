Netflix gives a peek into Wednesday S3

Netflix gave a sneak peek into Wednesday Season 3. In the post, Jenna Ortega is seen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

On Monday, Netflix posted on their official Instagram handle, the post featured the first look at Wednesday Season 3. In the photo, Ortega is spotted in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, standing next to Thing (Victor Dorobantu), who is on top of a motorcycle. They further captioned the post, “From Paris, with dread”.

Filming for the hit show’s third season is currently underway near Dublin. Season 3 followed “smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams,” as she “investigates twisted mysteries while making new friends and foes at Nevermore Academy,” the official logline reads.

Season 3 will likely pick up where the season instalment left off, Wednesday jumps into her Uncle Fester’s (Fred Armisen) motorcycle sidecar, setting out to track down Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), who has gone full alpha werewolf.

Earlier this month, the streamer announced that Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance joined the upcoming season as new guest stars, in addition to season three castmembers Eva Green, Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer.

In addition to Ortega, other fan-favourite Addams family members returning are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

Other series mainstays include Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump) and Armisen (Uncle Fester). A release date for the third season of Netflix’s Wednesday has yet to be announced.