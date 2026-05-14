Netflix: 'His & Her' gains whopping viewership

Netflix enlisted the most-watched series in 2026. The accomplishment was revealed after the first show of the year, which debuted on Netflix back in January.

According to reports submitted by Variety, His &Her has remained the most-watched series of the year 2026, as per the newest multiplation numbers revealed by Nielsen.

Accounting for 35 days of linear and streaming viewership, His & Hers averaged 25.6 million viewers. Of course, being on Netflix, that’s all streaming viewership. The No. 2 series is CBS’s Yellowstone spinoff series, Marshals, which averaged 25.24 million viewers. Respectively, the TV shows ranking next are Paramount+‘s Landman, Netflix’s Bridgerton, CBS’s Tracker, and ABC’s High Potential.

His & Hers was adapted from the 2020 novel of the same name, authored by Alice Feeney. William Oldroyd developed the TV series version for Netflix, while Dee Johnson served as showrunner for the six-episode series. Its starring cast includes Tessa Thompson (Westworld), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher: One Last Kill), Pablo Schreiber (Halo), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project), Crystal Fox (In the Heat of the Night), Chris Bauer (The Wire), and Poppy Liu (Hacks).

“When His & Hers lands on Netflix, it will be seven years since I wrote the book in my shed,” Feeney previously told Netflix’s Tudum about the story’s journey from the printed page to the small screen. “What a journey it has been. I love this story with all of my dark heart. I love the TV series too, and everyone who helped make this dream come true.”

In the limited series, Thompson and Bernthal play Anna and Jack, estranged spouses who find themselves pulled into the same murder investigation from opposite sides.

Anna is a former reporter who investigates after a woman is murdered in her small Georgia hometown. The lead detective on the case is Jack, and the two begin suspecting that the other may be hiding something sinister related to the investigation. They are far from the only two suspects, as the case only gets more twisty as the series progresses.

Though His & Hers has become a major streaming sensation, its reception was fairly mixed. It has a respectable score of 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score is 62%. While critics’ opinions vary on the story and how it ultimately plays out, the praise for its stars was practically unanimous, with Thompson and Bernthal getting a lot of credit for their performances.

His & Hers also garnered acclaim for its impactful ending, even if the road to getting there was a bit rocky for some viewers.