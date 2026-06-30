Netflix hit 'Nemesis' gets season 2 renewal

Halfway through the year, Netflix’s explosive 2026 has shown no signs of slowing down. Within the first three months of the year, the streamer launched the film War Machine, starring Alan Ritchson, and the series His & Hers, starring Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson. Both titles broke into Netflix’s all-time top 10 rankings, pulling in 98.2 million and 139.9 million views, respectively.

Since then, the hits have kept coming. Apex, starring Taron Egerton, and the latest Harlan Coben series, I Will Find You, are just two examples of recent titles that shot to the top of the charts upon debuting. Meanwhile, the second season of the platform’s popular live-action series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, recently premiered and seems poised to draw a massive audience.

Another standout streaming favourite is Nemesis, a new heist crime thriller co-created by Power mastermind Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole. The series follows Detective Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law), an immovable object, and master thief Coltrane Wilder (Y’lan Noel), the unstoppable force Stiles is obsessed with thwarting. Their high-stakes game of cat and mouse quickly escalates into a life-or-death chase where only one can prevail—assuming they don’t destroy each other first.

The suspenseful, twisted story took a moment to find its footing, but it rapidly gained traction. According to Nielsen ratings, it surpassed 830 million minutes of viewing by the end of its first week, and it topped the English-language television rankings in its second week. Holding an impressive 76% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the show’s strong performance made Netflix more than happy to continue the partnership.

Nemesis has been formally renewed for a second season, with both Kemp and Marole returning to steer the futures of Stiles and Wilder. Season 1 ended on a heartbreaking note as both men’s lives were ripped apart.

Determined to stop Wilder at all costs, Stiles hired the Alvarez cartel to abduct Wilder’s wife, Ebony (Cleopatra Coleman), to lure him into the open. However, the plan backfired drastically when Stiles’ own son, Noah (Cedric Joe), was shot in the crossfire. In the closing moments before the curtain dropped, as Stiles tended to Noah and Wilder rushed off to find Ebony, both men chose their families over their feud.

In a statement, Marole hinted that Season 2 aims to provide answers and expand the story, saying, “Season 2, we’re very grateful to have it… We’re going to make sure those questions get answered—and even more questions are available for you to answer… Make no mistake, season two is going to be bigger and better.”

The first season of Nemesis featured a massive ensemble and a stellar roster of guest stars, including Tre Hale, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Jeff Pierre, and several Power veterans like Domenick Lombardozzi and Jonnie Park. Veteran filmmaker Mario Van Peebles, who previously worked on Power and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, teamed up with Kemp to direct two episodes and oversee a talented directing team that included Millicent Shelton, Rob Hardy, and Ruben Garcia.

Collider’s Jasneet Singh offered a more mixed review, rating the series a 6 out of 10. Despite its shortcomings, she wrote, “Nemesis is still enjoyable and offers some unforgettable action sequences alongside daring performances; it just needs some more fine-tuning to pull off the perfect heist.”

In her own statement, Kemp expressed gratitude for the opportunity to build on the foundation of Nemesis in Season 2, crediting the renewal to the fans and Netflix’s belief in the project: “I feel blessed to get a Season 2. We thank the fans… it’s because of them—there’s no other reason. It’s them showing up, them talking about it, and their huge social media response… We are grateful to Netflix for recognising the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.”

The complete first season of Nemesis is currently available to stream on Netflix. Now that the show is officially returning for more, stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Season 2.