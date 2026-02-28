Netflix in talks for ‘The Crown’ special on ex-Prince Andrew’s downfall

Netflix may be returning to royal storytelling with a new project centered on the dramatic fall from public favor of former Prince Andrew.

According to reports, the streaming giant has held discussions about reviving The Crown brand for a limited series exploring the former Duke of York’s controversies and the events surrounding his alleged links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While the award-winning drama concluded in 2023, insiders suggest the franchise could continue through standalone specials focused on major royal crises.

“The events of last week are historic and unprecedented,” an insider told the outlet, referring to the ex prince’s arrest on February 19.

They continued, “There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to ‘The Crown,’ for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and dramas.”

The Crown, which ran from 2016 to 2023, chronicled the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and dramatized defining moments in modern royal history, including the abdication crisis and the death of Princess Diana. The series earned critical acclaim and won 21 Emmy Awards during its run.

In addition to Netflix, Disney Studios and Amazon MGM are allegedly also looking to produce projects surrounding Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandal.

“We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us. The race is on in Hollywood to be the first studio to bring out an Andrew film,” another source at Disney Studios told the outlet.

Screenwriter Jeremy Brock, who worked on Amazon MGM’s royal drama A Very Royal Scandal, told reporters that discussions about dramatizing the events are actively underway across major studios.