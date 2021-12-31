Netflix in talks with ‘Squid Game’ creator for season 2 & 3

Fans of Netflix’s smash hit ‘Squid Game’ are in for a treat as the creators are already in talks with the streaming giant for not just one but two fresh seasons.

Creators of the Korean survival drama, ‘Squid Game’ recently revealed in an interview that makers are in talks with the streaming platform, Netflix for not just season 2 but season 3 as well.

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the visionary behind the Netflix series, in his recent conversation with Korean broadcaster, KBS mentioned, “I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3”.

Hinting towards the significant probability of series coming back to the screens of avid fans with a season 3 as well, Hwang stated, “We will come to a conclusion any time soon”.

“We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook”, the director added.

While disclosing that the plot of the upcoming season will revolve around the final winner of the deadly contest, Gi-hun, he announced, “The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after”.

Commenting on these statements, Netflix later clarified, “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for ‘Squid Game,’ including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone”.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

Dystopian South Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ was announced to be Netflix’s most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago, the streaming service had said in October.

The streaming platform offered the survival series in both dubbed and subtitled versions in multiple languages, expanding its potential audience.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!