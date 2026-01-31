Netflix: Jennifer Lopez joins new season of 'Bridgerton'

Jennifer Lopez joined the new season of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton.

On January 29, Thursday, the singer took to her Instagram account to share her excitement ahead of the season’s premiere.

“Dearest Gentle JLovers … Who else is excited about Bridgerton tonight!? I know I am,” Lopez captioned the post.

In the now-viral photo, she donned a strapless lilac gown featuring a floor-length skirt reminiscent of flower petals.

To complete the dazzling look, the On the Floor hitmaker accessorised with jewelled chandelier earrings and wore her hair in a tousled updo.

Shortly after revealing her look, fans flooded the comments section, showering her with love and expressing their excitement for the show.

Bridgerton’s official Netflix account replied, “This author is rarely rendered speechless, but on such occasions, one must simply admire”.

“How beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “In love with this look.” The third remarked, “THE DIAMOND OF THE SEASON AND FOREVER!”

Bridgerton Season 4, which follows Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, is being released in two parts, with Part One now available and Part Two arriving on February 26.