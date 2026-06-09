Netflix K-Drama ‘Teach You a Lesson’ sparks global backlash over controversial Webtoon source

Netflix’s new Korean series Teach You a Lesson premiered June 5, 2026, and instantly became one of the most debated K-dramas of the year.

Starring Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, and Pyo Ji Hoon (P.O), the 10-episode action thriller is drawing both praise and protests tied directly to its controversial source material.

What Is Teach You a Lesson About?

Adapted from the Naver webtoon Get Schooled by Yong Taek Chae and Garam Han, the series follows Na Hwa Jin, a former Special Forces captain turned inspector for the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB).

The government-backed agency uses “unconventional” — often violent — methods to fix South Korea’s troubled school system, confronting disruptive students, abusive parents, and unethical teachers.

Director Hong Jong-chan (Juvenile Justice) said the show explores “the fantasy” of restoring order when conventional systems fail. “We tried to approach the story through a more refined lens and create something meaningful,” Hong said at a Seoul press conference.

Why Is the Show Facing Major Backlash?

The controversy started long before filming. The original Get Schooled webtoon faced massive backlash in 2023 over storylines accused of racism, sexism, and glorifying violence.

One episode involving a Korean-American teacher and a multiethnic student sparked international outrage, with readers calling out harmful racial stereotypes.

The response was so intense that WEBTOON removed the series from its North American platform and issued a public apology.

The Korean version was placed on indefinite hiatus. Creators later admitted that while they meant to highlight discrimination faced by multicultural families, “their execution was deeply offensive and hurtful.”

Because of the source material, actor Kim Nam Gil reportedly declined the lead role, saying “if many people felt uncomfortable with a project, it was better not to do it.” Kim Mu Yeol replaced him as Na Hwa Jin.

Teachers’ Union Protests and Public Debate

The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union has condemned the series, arguing it “makes physical punishment look normal” despite corporal punishment being banned in South Korean schools. The union says the show damages teachers’ reputations and has filed complaints, launched petitions, and protested outside Netflix.

Critics worry the adaptation, even if softened, revives attention to the webtoon’s “contentious aspects.” Others defend the show, saying it highlights real issues like bullying, parental pressure, and teacher burnout that have dominated national headlines.

Mixed Reviews: Praise for Action, Concerns Over Violence

Reviews are split. Midgard Times gave it 8/10, praising “cathartic action sequences” and social commentary. iMBC awarded 3/4 stars, calling it “uncomfortable cider” that balances teacher authority and student rights. Cine21 was harsher at 2/4, criticizing “manhwa-style fantasy exaggeration” over realism.

Fans online compare its appeal to Juvenile Justice, noting it “exposes how rigged the system is.” Yet many reviewers express ethical unease with “state-sanctioned corporal punishment” presented as “satisfying justice.”

Performance and Season 2 Potential

Despite the uproar, Teach You a Lesson hit No. 5 globally on Netflix on June 5 and reached No. 1 in South Korea and the Philippines, per FlixPatrol. It landed in the Top 5 across 32 regions including Mexico, UAE, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Episode 10 ends with the ERPB taking on a new case, leaving the door open for Season 2. No renewal has been announced, but the webtoon has additional cases that could be adapted.