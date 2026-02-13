Netflix: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' sequel could be delayed

Netflix’s most anticipated sequel, KPop Demon Hunter, may not arrive in time.

In a recent update, the most anticipated sequel of Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters, may not arrive soon.

According to Sony Pictures Animation executives Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, recently indicated that KPop Demon Hunters 2 is unlikely to meet its previously rumoured 2029 release window, signalling a potential delay in the film’s development timeline.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the studio leaders emphasised that while a sequel is in the works, production realities make the earlier target date uncertain. Their comments suggest the creative team is prioritising quality and long-term franchise planning over rushing the follow-up to one of Netflix’s biggest animated successes.

The original KPop Demon Hunters, a fantasy adventure centred on a fictional K-pop girl group that secretly protects the world from demons through their music, was developed by Sony Pictures Animation and released directly on Netflix under a licensing agreement. The film quickly became a breakout streaming success, reportedly ranking among the platform’s most-watched movies.

Its cultural impact extended beyond streaming. Three original tracks, “Golden,” “Your Idol,” and “Soda Pop,” climbed the Billboard Hot 100, highlighting the project’s crossover appeal between animation and music. A sing-along theatrical version also performed strongly, earning approximately $18 million within its first two days before adding about $6 million during the Halloween weekend box office period.

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are expected to return for the sequel, ensuring creative continuity as the franchise expands. While no revised release date has been announced, the update indicates that fans may need to wait longer for the next chapter.

For now, the future of KPop Demon Hunters 2 remains in development, with further announcements likely once production milestones are finalised.