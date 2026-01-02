Netflix kicks off January with a rollercoaster of movies
- Jan 02, 2026
Netflix to kick off January with new movies and TV series, featuring mystery dramas, romantic comedies, action thrillers, and major returning hits.
On January 1, Netflix released Run Away, the latest Harlan Coben adaptation. The eight-episode series, which stars James Nesbitt as a father searching for his missing daughter and is adapted by Danny Brocklehurst. The cast also included Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, and Lucian Msamati.
Rom-com fans can expect People We Meet on Vacation to be released on January 9. Based on Emily Henry’s novel, the film stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as longtime friends who reconnect during a trip abroad.
Netflix’s biggest movie of the month arrives January 16 with The Rip, an action thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film follows Miami cops whose trust collapses after finding a massive stash of cash.
At the end of the month, on January 29, Bridgerton season 4, Part 1, will be released. The season focused on Benedict Bridgerton and involved eight episodes split into two parts.
On the other hand, Netflix is also adding old movies like Dune,12 Years a Slave, Free Solo, District 9, and Erin Brockovich.
The complete list of movies is given below:
January 1
- Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2
- Love from 9 to 5 (MX)
- My Korean Boyfriend (BR)
- Run Away (GB)
- Time Flies (AR)
- 12 Years a Slave
- 30 Minutes or Less
- Becky
- Brüno
- Colombiana
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dawn of the Dead
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- District 9
- Dune
- Erin Brockovich
- Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
- Forever My Girl
- Free Solo
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
- Green Room
- Harry and the Hendersons
- Hellboy
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Just Go With It
- Lone Survivor
- Man on Fire
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
- My Girl
- Only the Brave
- Pitch Perfect
- Priscilla
- Twins
- Wild Things
January 2
- Found: Seasons 1-2
- Land of Sin (SE)
January 3
- The Following: Seasons 1-3
January 5
- Monday Night Raw: 2026
January 6
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP)
January 7
- 22.63: Season 1
- Marcello Hernández: American Boy
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2
January 8
- HIS & HERS
- Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE)
January 9
- Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES)
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
- Stone Cold Fox
January 12
- Monday Night Raw: 2026
January 13
- The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP)
January 14
- The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)
- Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3
January 15
- Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB)
- Bone Lake
- Love Through a Prism (JP)
- The Upshaws: Part 7
- To Love, To Lose (TR)
January 16
- Can This Love Be Translated? (KR)
- No Tail to Tell (KR)
- Southland: Seasons 1-5
- The Rip
January 19
- Monday Night Raw: 2026
- Sandokan: Season 1
January 20
- Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3
- Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7
- Star Search
- WWE: Unreal: Season 2
January 21
- Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB)
January 22
- Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP)
- Finding Her Edge
January 23
- Skyscraper Live
- The Big Fake (IT)
January 26
- Monday Night Raw: 2026
- My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
January 27
- Mike Epps: Delusional
- Take That
January 29
- Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1