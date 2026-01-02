Netflix kicks off January with a rollercoaster of movies

Netflix to kick off January with new movies and TV series, featuring mystery dramas, romantic comedies, action thrillers, and major returning hits.

On January 1, Netflix released Run Away, the latest Harlan Coben adaptation. The eight-episode series, which stars James Nesbitt as a father searching for his missing daughter and is adapted by Danny Brocklehurst. The cast also included Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, and Lucian Msamati.

Rom-com fans can expect People We Meet on Vacation to be released on January 9. Based on Emily Henry’s novel, the film stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as longtime friends who reconnect during a trip abroad.

Netflix’s biggest movie of the month arrives January 16 with The Rip, an action thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film follows Miami cops whose trust collapses after finding a massive stash of cash.

At the end of the month, on January 29, Bridgerton season 4, Part 1, will be released. The season focused on Benedict Bridgerton and involved eight episodes split into two parts.

On the other hand, Netflix is also adding old movies like Dune,12 Years a Slave, Free Solo, District 9, and Erin Brockovich.

The complete list of movies is given below:

January 1

Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 Love from 9 to 5 (MX) My Korean Boyfriend (BR) Run Away (GB) Time Flies (AR) 12 Years a Slave 30 Minutes or Less Becky Brüno Colombiana Conan the Destroyer Dawn of the Dead Despicable Me Despicable Me 2 District 9 Dune Erin Brockovich Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5 Forever My Girl Free Solo Ghostbusters: Answer the Call Green Room Harry and the Hendersons Hellboy Johnny Mnemonic Just Go With It Lone Survivor Man on Fire Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life My Girl Only the Brave Pitch Perfect Priscilla Twins Wild Things

January 2

Found: Seasons 1-2 Land of Sin (SE)

January 3

The Following: Seasons 1-3

January 5

Monday Night Raw: 2026

January 6

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP)

January 7

22.63: Season 1 Marcello Hernández: American Boy Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2

January 8

HIS & HERS Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE)

January 9

Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES) People We Meet on Vacation Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2 Stone Cold Fox

January 12

Monday Night Raw: 2026

January 13

The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP)

January 14

The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO) Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

January 15

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB) Bone Lake Love Through a Prism (JP) The Upshaws: Part 7 To Love, To Lose (TR)

January 16

Can This Love Be Translated? (KR) No Tail to Tell (KR) Southland: Seasons 1-5 The Rip

January 19

Monday Night Raw: 2026 Sandokan: Season 1

January 20

Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3 Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7 Star Search WWE: Unreal: Season 2

January 21

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB)

January 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP) Finding Her Edge

January 23

Skyscraper Live The Big Fake (IT)

January 26

Monday Night Raw: 2026 My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

January 27

Mike Epps: Delusional Take That

January 29