Netflix officially announces KPop Demon Hunters sequel

Netflix has confirmed that a follow up to the hit animated musical is in development, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans set to return for the next chapter.

The announcement comes after months of speculation from fans following the film’s massive success. The original movie, which follows a K pop girl group secretly battling demons while protecting the world through music, became the most watched movie in Netflix history after its June 2025 release and quickly turned into a global pop culture phenomenon.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the upcoming sequel will be part of a multiyear writing and directing partnership between the streaming platform and the two filmmakers.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” Kang said in a statement. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

“These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home,” added Appelhans, 45. “We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

The original film featured a star-studded speaking cast including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Lee Byung-hun.

The singing voices for the fictional girl group HUNTR/X were performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. Voice casting for the sequel has not yet been announced.

A release date for the sequel has not been revealed.