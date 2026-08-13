 Netflix, Paramount extend 'Seinfeld' rights: Here is why

Netflix series Seinfeld will continue for the next five years. Sony Television renewed its licensing agreement with the streaming service.

The renewal comes as Seinfeld continues to be one of the most recognisable sitcoms in Netflix’s catalogue. The series ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 and produced 180 episodes, following the everyday lives and misadventures of Seinfeld and his friends in New York.

Sony has also renewed its cable rights agreement for the sitcom with Paramount for another three years. The two deals ensure that Seinfeld will continue to have a presence across both streaming and traditional television.

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Netflix first acquired the global streaming rights to Seinfeld in a major deal announced in 2019, with the series arriving on the platform on October 1, 2021. The sitcom had previously been available to stream on Hulu in the US before making the move to Netflix.

The new agreement means fans will be able to continue watching all nine seasons on Netflix for at least another five years, keeping one of television’s most enduring comedies firmly in the streamer’s library.

The hit sitcom, which stars Jerry Seinfeld alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards, will remain available to Netflix subscribers under the new agreement. The series originally moved to Netflix in 2021 after the streamer secured its global streaming rights from Sony.