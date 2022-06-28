Netflix releases documentary series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer of its new documentary series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi which is based on a serial killer and it is viral.

The viral trailer showed the authorities telling the case of a serial killer who used to murder people by cutting their heads before decapitating the bodies and leaving them in different areas of the Indian capital.

He also left a note where he used to challenge the authorities to come and arrest him.

The producers have not disclosed the real-life case on which the documentary series is on. It looks to be the case of the Chandrakant Jha, who used to commit such brutal killings.

He was awarded the death penalty for murders in 2013.

Ayesha Sood, the director of Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, said she gets to learn about human psychology the more she studies such cases.

“The non-fiction space in India is constantly evolving and I am so happy to be a part of this to create a riveting story,” she said as quoted in the report. As a filmmaker, I am keen to learn something from every project that I develop, and understanding this story and the investigation that it ensued, led me to discover a lot about human psychology and the justice system as well.

“I look forward to presenting through this docu-series on Netflix, a case that should have rocked the country but was missed.”

It will stream on the OTT platform from July 20.

It is not the first documentary in which Netflix has made projects about violent cases in the Indian capital. In 2019, Netflix released Delhi Crime which was based on the investigation of the gang rape of a psychiatrist intern in the Indian capital in 2012.

Netflix released a spine-chilling three-episode documentary of the tragic mass suicide of 11 members of the Bhatia family in the Burari area of India’s capital New Delhi named House of Secret: The Burari Deaths last year.

