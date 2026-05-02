Netflix renews ‘Little House on the Prairie’ reboot for S2

Little House on the Prairie returns to television screens after 4 decades, followed by NBC’s wrap-up with Netflix’s reboot. The show has been renewed for a second season.

The season will focus on the new life of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House series and reimagining the original stories for a new generation with an all-new show produced in tandem by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studio, featuring Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, Vampire Diaries) as showrunner.

The vice president of drama series at Netflix, Jinny Howe, told Tudum, “Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story.” He continued further, “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic”.

First announced in January 2025, Netflix’s reboot of Little House on the Prairie has been a long time in the making, and it’s finally on the horizon with an all-new Ingalls family, a confirmed release date, and a season 2 order. Below, find out everything you need to know about Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie reboot.

Netflix has confirmed the Little House on the Prairie reboot will premiere on July 9, 2026. The show’s first season will feature eight episodes in total, directed by Sarah Adina Smith (101), Julie Anne Robinson (102, 103), Kat Candler (104, 105), Erica Tremblay (106), and Sydney Freeland (107, 108).

Deadline reported that production for the show’s first season took place in Winnipeg, Canada, from June 2025 until October 2025.