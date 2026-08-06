Netflix has officially renewed Musafir Cafe for a second season, bringing back the beloved romantic drama following its emotionally charged first-season finale that left fans debating the fate of its central love triangle.

The streaming platform announced the renewal on Wednesday, just days after the show’s debut, confirming that Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana will reprise their roles as Chander, Sudha and Preeti.

The first season concluded with a cliffhanger that sparked widespread discussion online, leaving viewers divided over whether Chander would reunite with his former love, Sudha, or continue his relationship with Preeti.

Announcing the renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the series had resonated deeply with audiences.

“Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music,” she said.

Set across two timelines, the first season explored Chander’s passionate romance with Sudha in 2018 and his quieter relationship with Preeti in 2026. The finale brought all three characters together at Musafir Cafe in Mussoorie, where unresolved feelings resurfaced.

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, Musafir Cafe is inspired by the characters from a book by Divya Prakash Dubey.