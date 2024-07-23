Netflix reveals ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 lead

Netflix has revealed that “Bridgerton” season 4 will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.

While Benedict had been missing from the centre story in the recent seasons, the upcoming season will see him finding their soulmate, a US media outlet reported.

Season 4 will be based on Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel titled “An Offer From a Gentleman”.

The novel revolves around Benedict searching for a “lady in silver” he had met who is a low-born woman named Sophie Beckett.

Netflix in the logline of the upcoming season confirmed that Benedict’s love interest is still that woman.

“The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” the description of the season 4 read.

The Regency-era romance series is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 skipped the third book in Quinn’s series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

‘Bridgerton’, developed by Shonda Rhimes’ television production company Shondaland and Netflix, follows the romantic journeys of the Bridgerton family as they navigate London’s ruthless marriage market.

Set in the early 1800s, the story focuses on the scandals and successes of the social season as young marriageable nobility looks for love.

Talking about the experience of filming for season 3, Nicola Coughlan said that she felt relaxed while watching the couples from the first two seasons.

“As supporting actors, you can go, ‘I’ll do my little bit but it doesn’t really matter because the main story is over there,’” she told a US media outlet.

However, that was no longer the case when she and Newton stepped forward as the leading couple for the third season of the Emmy-nominated show.

“For us to then go into being the main story, I think it overwhelms us still,” said the Irish actress.