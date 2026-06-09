Netflix reveals first real-life Scooby in ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’

Zoinks! Netflix just dropped the first look at Scooby-Doo: Origins, the streamer’s upcoming live-action reboot — and it marks a major franchise first. For the first time in 57 years, Scooby-Doo will be portrayed by a real Great Dane puppy instead of a CGI or animated dog.

First Teaser: Shaggy Meets Scooby at Camp Ruby-Spears

On Monday, June 8, 2026, Netflix released a 21-second teaser shot from Scooby’s point of view. The clip shows a Great Dane puppy in an iconic blue collar sniffing around Camp Ruby-Spears before meeting a young Shaggy Rogers, played by Tanner Hagen. Shaggy scoops him up for a face-licking meet-cute that sets up their friendship — though it’s unclear if Scooby will talk yet.

Fans immediately flooded social media. “SCOOBY REVEAL IS THE BEST START TO THE WEEK!!” one wrote on Instagram. “Puppy scoob my beloved,” another added.

What Is Scooby-Doo: Origins About?

Scooby-Doo: Origins is a modern reimagining and the first live-action Scooby-Doo TV series ever. The 8-episode series serves as an origin story for Mystery Inc.

Official logline: During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy (Tanner Hagen) and Daphne (Mckenna Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma (Abby Ryder Fortson) and the “strange, but ever so handsome new kid” Freddy (Maxwell Jenkins), they set out to solve the case that pulls them into a “creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets”.

Cast and Creative Team

The series stars Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones. Frank Welker will voice Scooby-Doo. Additional cast includes Paul Walter Hauser and Sara Gilbert in undisclosed roles.

Showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Cowboy Bebop) created the series. Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) executive produces alongside Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, André Nemec, and Jeff Pinkner.

Production and Release Details

Filming began in late April 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Scooby-Doo: Origins is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2027.

The tone is expected to blend suspense, supernatural elements, and emotional storytelling — closer to Stranger Things than past comedy-heavy versions — while maintaining the franchise’s core of friendship and mystery-solving.

Why This Scooby-Doo Is Different

Since Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! debuted in 1969, the franchise has had dozens of animated series, direct-to-video movies, and two live-action theatrical films in 2002 and 2004. But Netflix’s version marks the first live-action TV series and the first time Scooby is played by a real dog.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the 2000s films, gave the reboot his blessing, hoping it “keeps the franchise’s friendship-first core”. Linda Cardellini, live-action Velma from the movies, told USA TODAY she’s “so excited” and that Abby Ryder Fortson is “gonna be wonderful”.