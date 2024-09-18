Netflix reveals most popular shows in 2024

Netflix has revealed its most-watched shows of 2024, as UK-made series lead the way with “Fool Me Once,” “Baby Reindeer,” “Bridgerton” and “The Gentleman.”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said that the top four shows, all developed in the UK, attracted a combined 360 million views in the first six months of 2024.

“It’s why Netflix invests more here than any other country outside the US,” he said during a conference. “Since 2020, we’ve invested $6 billion in the UK creative community — and worked with over 30,000 cast and crew.”

‘Fool Me Once,’ led by actor Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley is the most-watched show on the streaming platform with 108 million views, followed by ‘Bridgerton’ which drew 92 million views.

Developed by Shonda Rhimes’ television production company Shondaland and Netflix, ‘Bridgerton’ is set in the early 1800s and follows the scandals and successes of the social season as young marriageable members of the nobility look for love.

‘Baby Reindeer,’ has 88 million so far along with picking up six awards at the recently held Emmy Awards 2024.

The fourth top show is Theo James-led ‘The Gentleman’ which had an impressive 76 million viewers.

Revealing the numbers, Ted Sarandos said, “I’ve seen the scope and ambition of these British-made shows and films first-hand. This wealth of talent is a Great British success story. Because it didn’t happen by accident”

It is to be noted here that Netflix was sued in June for at least $170 million by a Scottish woman who said she had been defamed by her portrayal as a stalker in the global hit.

Reacting to legal action against Netflix over ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Sarandos maintained that the hit series is a ‘drama, not a documentary.’

“We are facilitating story tellers to tell their stories. Baby Reindeer is his [Gadd’s] story, he told his story, it is not a documentary,” he said.