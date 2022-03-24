Netflix spikes its prices, yet again!

Popular content streaming platform Netflix has announced to raise its prices for its users in the United States.

Netflix has started informing its users about raising its prices which will be effective from their next billing cycle, The Verge reported.

According to The Verge, users were sent such an email letting them know that their monthly bill would go up starting March 30th, 2022, but some Netflix users may have already seen their bill increases hit, it added.

The price spikes are rolling out to existing users “over weeks,” adding that some subscribers may have already been charged the extra fees, said Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka.

Firstly, the subscribers were alerted by the company about the price hike in late January. Netflix’s basic plan will now cost $9.99 per month from $8.99, its standard tier that used to cost $13.99 has now been raised to $15.49 per month, while the 4K package would cost $19.99 per month, raised from $17.99 per month.

The company, a few days ago, had announced to crack down on password-sharing between friends and test ways to prompt them to pay an extra fee.

The price for adding an extra viewer was reported to be 2,380 CLP in Chile, $2.99 in Costa Rica and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

