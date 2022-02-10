Stranger Things: Everything you need to know about season 4

Season 4 of the sci-fi horror series ‘Stranger Things’ has been in the cards for quite a few months now, however, the recent developments hint at some serious scoop for streaming legions.

With the much-acclaimed initial three installments of Netflix’s flagship series ‘Stranger Things’, fans have been thrilled for the fresh episodes ever since the last season streamed two years ago in 2019.

Premise

The series follows the story of a young girl, Eleven who has superpowers and joins up with a friend group in Hawkins, Indiana where strange things are indeed going down. The series launched in November 1983, when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was abducted by a creature from the ‘Upside Down’. His mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and the town’s police chief, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) search for Will, when Eleven, a psychokinetic girl escapes from the laboratory and joins Will’s friends in their efforts to find Will.

The following season was set in the following year, sees the rescue of Will, but was influenced by entities from the Upside Down. Hopper becomes increasingly concerned about Eleven and Mike’s relationship as he still maintains to care for Joyce in the last streamed season set ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations, while Joyce considers moving out of Hawkins.

Release date of season 4

While the filming schedule has been wrapped for season 4, no official date has been revealed as yet. However, rumor has it that nine episodic series will be available to stream by summer this year.

Teasers & Trailers

The streaming giant has dropped a series of teasers and trailers for the upcoming season, with the first one titled “From Russia with Love…” coming out back in February 2020.

The second teaser dropped a year later in May 2021 with the title “Eleven, are you listening?”, while another one from Netflix’s TUDUM event called “Creel House” was out in September last year, followed by the final one in November on ‘Stranger Thing’s Day’.

Additionally, a sneak peek was out in August last year, featuring glimpses from previous seasons, with a confirmation of the series returning in 2022.

Any more seasons beyond?

As per the producer Shawn Levy, “There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions.”

However, the creators of the show stated: “We don’t actually know. I think, you know, four to five seasons is likely where we’ll end up, but who knows? I mean, none of this official, and we know where we want to go.”

Number of episodes

The upcoming season will have nine episodes like the second edition of the show, with the following titles:

The Hellfire Club Vecna’s Curse The Monster and the Superhero Dear Billy The Nina Project The Dive The Massacre at Hawkins Lab Papa The Piggyback

New joinings in the cast

It has been hinted by Nina Dobrev to join the cast. She shared an Instagram post in December standing outside a building marked, “Hawkins High School: Home of the Tigers.” Moreover, the caption on the pic read: “stranger things have happened…”.

New characters

During Netflix’s Geeked Week, the Duffer Brothers announced some brand new characters for season four, including one member of the Netflix family.

Vickie: a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life Ms. Kelly: a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students Chrissy: "Hawkins' High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school Some other characters include Jamie Campbell Bower is Peter Ballard, Robert Englund as Victor Creel, Edwardo Franco as Argyle, Joseph Quinn is Eddie Munson, Sherman is Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye is Jason Carver, Nikola Djuricko is Yuri, Tom Wlaschiha is Dmitri.

