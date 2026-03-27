Netflix subscription prices increase across all plans for second time

Everything seems to be getting more expensive these days, and the latest addition to that list is your Netflix subscription. The streaming giant has increased prices across all its plans, marking the second price hike in just over a year.

Netflix has raised the price of the ad-supported standard tier by $1, bringing it to $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, both the standard tier without ads and the premium plan have increased by $2, now costing $19.99 and $26.99, respectively. Additionally, the “extra member” fee has risen by $1 to $7.99 per month for plans with ads and $9.99 per month for plans without ads.

The updated prices were listed on a Netflix help page and were reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Streaming services have frequently increased their prices in recent years. For instance, Netflix implemented similar price hikes across its various subscription levels in January 2025.

Earlier this month, Amazon raised prices on its premium Prime Video plan and removed 4K streaming for users of its standard tier. Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max have all increased their prices within the last year as well.

While streamers often justify increasing prices by citing investments in producing original content, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to maintain the dream of cutting costs by loading up on streaming services in place of cable.