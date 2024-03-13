Netflix to add GTA remastered trilogy of games to its mobile app

The video streaming service – Netflix – is expanding its offering of games to its subscribers as it is anticipated to add Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition to its collection of titles.

These games are expected to be added on video streaming application for its subscribers starting from December 14, meanwhile, the interested users have an option to pre-register for these games on iOS and Google Play.

The Grand Theft Auto trilogy features remastered versions of the three games that made GTA the gaming behemoth that it is. These include GTA III, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas.

However, at launch, these games were quite panned for their lack of quality. However, the developers have since implemented multiple patches to elevate the game’s quality.

The game collection of Netflix is very well curated, featuring acclaimed titles like 12 Minutes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Oxenfree, and many more.

It’s an enticing option for gamers with a Netflix subscription seeking new gaming experiences.

Recently, Netflix expanded its offerings with games such as Hades, Katana Zero, and a game based on Money Heist.

In related news, Netflix faces potential legal action from contestants on its reality game show, Squid Game: The Challenge. With 456 contestants competing for a 4.56 million cash prize, reports indicate that two participants are considering suing due to injuries sustained during filming.

Allegedly, the injuries occurred during the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ challenge, where participants had to stand still repeatedly in cold temperatures.

While Netflix confirmed that three contestants received medical attention, but denies any severe injury claims.