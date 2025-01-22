Netflix to raise subscription prices

Netflix has announced a subscription price increase in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal, following a surge in subscribers in late 2024.

The streaming giant reported a gain of nearly 19 million new subscribers during the final months of the year, driven by popular content like the second season of the South Korean hit drama Squid Game and live events, such as the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

In the U.S., prices for most subscription plans are set to rise. The standard ad-free plan will increase from $15.49 to $17.99 (£14.60) per month, while the ad-supported plan will go up by one dollar to $7.99.

Netflix defended the decision, stating, “We will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.”

For the UK, Netflix stated there are no immediate plans for price changes.

The platform also plans to expand its live event offerings, including WWE wrestling, and has secured broadcasting rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031.

This aligns with Netflix’s strategy to diversify content and maintain its competitive edge.