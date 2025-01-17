web analytics
New fights, new heroes: Hajime no Ippo expands on Netflix

Good news for fans of Hajime no Ippo! More episodes of this legendary boxing anime are now available to stream on Netflix, bringing even more excitement to viewers.

The news was first spotted by a fan on social media, and it’s a big deal. Hajime no Ippo is a classic, inspiring countless other sports anime and captivating audiences with its powerful story.

While Season 1 has been on Netflix for a while, fans can now enjoy additional seasons of the anime series. This means more intense matches, more character development, and more of the thrilling story of Ippo Makunouchi, a young man striving to become a professional boxer.

Hajime no Ippo tells the story of Ippo’s journey to the top, facing tough opponents and learning valuable life lessons along the way. The anime beautifully captures the physical and mental demands of boxing, while also exploring themes of friendship, perseverance, and self-discovery.

Alongside Ippo, viewers witness the growth of his rivals and friends, making every match even more emotional and exciting. With each season, the stakes get higher, and the characters grow more complex.

In May 2024, Netflix revealed that Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting was among the top 10 most-watched anime on the platform in 2023. With over 121 million hours watched, the show continues to captivate fans worldwide, and its influence can even be seen in movies like Creed III, where Michael B. Jordan mentioned Hajime no Ippo as a major inspiration.

The Hajime no Ippo manga, created by George Morikawa, has been running since 1989 and continues to release new chapters. With over 1,400 chapters published and 142 volumes, this iconic series shows no sign of slowing down, and fans can keep up with the latest chapters digitally through Kodansha USA’s K Manga service.

