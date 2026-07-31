Netflix Top 10: 'Agent Kim reactivated' soars to no. 4 globally

Agent Kim Reactivated now ranks No. 4 among South Korean action series on Netflix.

In the latest update on Netflix’s global TV chart ratings, Agent Kim Reactivated made it one of the platform’s biggest shows right now. The series has also reached the No. 1 spot in some countries, including South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman and Qatar, according to FlixPatrol.

On June 26, Netflix first aired on SBS TV before making its way on the platform. The last two episodes were released on July 24 and 25, bringing the story to an exciting finish. So Ji-sub plays Kim Do-hyeon, better known as Mr. Kim, as he once worked as a secret agent but gave up that life to work at a bank and raise his teenage daughter by himself.

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His quiet life, moreover, suddenly falls apart when his daughter, Min Ji, gets kidnapped, and with no time to waste, Mr. Kim returns to the dangerous world he left behind.

During his search, he teams up with the National Special Missions Bureau and two former agents to bring her home. The drama, for the unversed, is based on the South Korean web comic Manager Kim. It currently holds a 91 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.