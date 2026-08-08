Netflix has taken promotion of its upcoming apocalyptic thriller The Last House to new heights by placing a real man inside a specially designed Hollywood billboard.

The promotional stunt brings the film’s unsettling premise to life, with a performer spending several days inside a living room built into a billboard approximately 30 feet above the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue in Los Angeles.

The billboard has been designed to resemble a vine-covered house, complete with a front door, drainage pipe and chimney. Through clear windows, passersby can see the man inside as he attempts to carry on with everyday life in the enclosed space.

At one point, the performer was spotted holding up a whiteboard that read, “What’s going on?” The billboard also features the ominous question, “How long can you survive?”

Netflix said the man would remain inside the billboard from August 6 through August 8. According to the streaming platform, he will communicate with commuters and pedestrians using a whiteboard, echoing the predicament faced by the characters in the film.

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The Last House follows a family who becomes inexplicably trapped inside their home while a mysterious and sinister threat remains outside. The film stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura as parents Ann and Jason, with Riley Chung and Noah Alexander Sosnowski portraying their children, Ruth and Graham.

The first trailer, released June 15, shows the family realizing that they are completely sealed inside their home. They also discover that their neighbors may be experiencing the same terrifying situation.

The story then jumps forward to “day 1,183,” when the family’s door suddenly unlocks and a stranger appears outside asking for their help.

Directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Matthew Robinson, The Last House also features Gabriel Barbosa and Emma Ho.

The Last House began streaming on Netflix on August 7.