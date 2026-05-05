Netflix unveils peek into first look at 'The Whisper Man' adaptation

Netflix offered fans a first glimpse of its upcoming thriller The Whisper Man.

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Alex North, the story of the upcoming film unfolds in a village gripped by fear as a notorious killer, believed to have been locked away years earlier, casts a chilling shadow once more.

As per Tudum reported, the synopsis of the movie reads, “When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as ‘The Whisper Man.’”

On August 28, set to debut on Netflix, the film stars Parks and Recreation and Hokum actor Adam Scott as writer Tom Kennedy, alongside Acston Luca Porto as his young son Jake, with Robert De Niro portraying his father, Peter Willis.

Joining the star-studded lineup are The White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan, Hamish Linklater from Midnight Mass, It actor Owen Teague, and Will Brill from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Offering a glimpse into its chilling narrative, the first-look images capture Tom and Peter searching the village for missing kids. One image featured a team of tense officers, headed by Michelle Monaghan’s character, investigating a haunting outdoor scene.