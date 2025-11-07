Netflix unveils teaser for animated series of 'Stranger Things'

Netflix has officially unveiled a teaser for “Stranger Things: From ‘85”, an animated spin-off of the beloved series.

The streaming platform released the highly anticipated teaser on YouTube on Thursday, November 6.

The most-awaited spinoff takes place between seasons 2 and 3, introducing a fresh voice cast for the beloved characters of Hawkins.

“Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorising their town in ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85,’ an epic new animated series,” the logline read.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 voice cast:

In “Tales From ‘85”, the animated spinoff of “Stranger Things”, viewers can expect a fresh cast of voice actors, as the series will feature newcomers rather than the main leads, including Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp.

Also, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt is set to voice Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Ej (Elisha) Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will and Brett Gipson as Hopper.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are executive producers of the upcoming spinoff, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

The Duffer Bros. said in the teaser, “When we started talking about it, was there anything else we wanted to do with ‘Stranger Things,’ this was one of our first ideas. The idea was to evoke a feeling of an ’80s cartoon. With animation, there are really no limits. Eric and his team can go wild, and they have.”

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 release date:

The release date of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has not been announced yet; it might be released next year.