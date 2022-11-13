Netflix unveils Top 25 movies, series list

The streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the complete list of the Top 25 movies and TV series which are trending on the portal.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Following is the list of the top 50 titles which are trending on the streaming platform and should be added to your binge-watch lists right away.
View this post on Instagram
Top 25 Movies
- Enola Holmes 2
- Falling for Christmas
- Lost Bullet 2
- Enola Holmes
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Medieval
- Minions & More 2
- The Good Nurse
- The Chalk Line
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Takeover
- Beyond the Universe
- Ella Enchanted
- The Ghost
- Olympus Has Fallen
- 2 Hearts
- The Gift
- Run All Night
- Daddy’s Home 2
- The Hunger Games
- Jack the Giant Slayer
- A Man Apart
- Just Go with It
- Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca
- War
Top 25 TV Series
- The Crown
- Manifest
- Love is Blind
- Warrior Nun
- From Scratch
- Inside Man
- FIFA Uncovered
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Dubai Bling
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (
- Shuroop
- The Watcher
- The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
- The Blacklist
- Pasión de Gavilanes
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
- Hunter x Hunter
- Little Women
- The Secret of the Greco Family
- Buying Beverly Hills
- Sh**ting Stars
- A Family Affair
- A Family Affair
- Café con aroma de mujer
- Love Between Fairy and Devil
Also read: Chris Rock to perform on Netflix’s debut live stand-up
So which of these titles will be your next watch on Netflix?