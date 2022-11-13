Netflix unveils Top 25 movies, series list

The streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the complete list of the Top 25 movies and TV series which are trending on the portal.

Following is the list of the top 50 titles which are trending on the streaming platform and should be added to your binge-watch lists right away.

Top 25 Movies

Enola Holmes 2

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Enola Holmes

All Quiet on the Western Front

Medieval

Minions & More 2

The Good Nurse

The Chalk Line

The School for Good and Evil

The Takeover

Beyond the Universe

Ella Enchanted

The Ghost

Olympus Has Fallen

2 Hearts

The Gift

Run All Night

Daddy’s Home 2

The Hunger Games

Jack the Giant Slayer

A Man Apart

Just Go with It

Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca

War

Top 25 TV Series

The Crown

Manifest

Love is Blind

Warrior Nun

From Scratch

Inside Man

FIFA Uncovered

Til Money Do Us Part

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dubai Bling

Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (

Shuroop

The Watcher

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself

The Blacklist

Pasión de Gavilanes

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Hunter x Hunter

Little Women

The Secret of the Greco Family

Buying Beverly Hills

Sh**ting Stars

A Family Affair

Café con aroma de mujer

Love Between Fairy and Devil

