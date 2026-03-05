Netflix unveils trailer for BTS live concert event

Netflix released the first trailer for the livestream concert of K-Pop group BTS. The trailer marked the return of the famous Korean group, as they have been preparing for several years.

The trailer promoted BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang, a special performance that will stream on the platform on March 21. The event will serve as the first global performance of the group’s upcoming album Arirang, which is scheduled for release on March 20. In the preview, BTS leader RM says in a voiceover, “Seven together, we can do anything.”

The seven-member group RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are returning to music activities after a hiatus during which members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. The livestream performance will be broadcast from Gwanghwamun in Seoul, a historic landmark known for its views of Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The trailer offers a brief look at the band together again, along with clips of past performances. Jung Kook, the group’s youngest member, can be heard saying, “So emotional. I really miss them,” referring to the group’s fan base known as ARMY. Jimin adds, “Let’s get back out there!”. RM also reflects on the group’s promise to supporters, saying, “We promised our fans we’d be back.”

The trailer features a cinematic arrangement of the track “Mikrokosmos,” originally released on the group’s 2019 EP Map of the Soul : Persona. Visuals show each member standing in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace as the message “The world’s biggest band is back” appears on screen.

Following the livestream concert, Netflix will release BTS: The Return, a documentary film that explores the creation of the band’s new album. According to the platform, the documentary will premiere on March 27.

BTS are also preparing for their first full group world tour in several years. The tour is scheduled to run across 2026 and 2027 with planned stops throughout Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia.

The tour will begin with three performances in Goyang, South Korea, followed by two nights in Tokyo. Additional dates include several shows in the United States, including a return to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on 1–2 September and 5–6 September. The livestream event will begin at 8pm Korean standard time, equivalent to 3am PT and 6am ET.