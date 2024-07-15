Netflix users find THIS movie depressing but unique

Netflix users are in awe of psychological thriller “The Platform,” which they say is too depressing but unique due to its storyline.

Originally premiered at Toronto’s Internal Film Festival in 2019, the sci-fi horror has recently caught the attention of the users who are taking to social media to heap praise on the ‘work of art’ psychological thriller that ‘shows the real face of humanity’.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, ‘The Platform’ stars Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor and Emilio Buale Coka.

David Desola and Pedro Rivero wrote the screenplay for the psychological thriller produced by Carlos Juárez.

The film tells the story of a tower dubbed the ‘Vertical Self-Management Center’, which houses floors of prisoners.

The management of the tower as such that prisoners on the top get fed the most, and the quality and quantity of the food gets lowered floor-by-floor.

‘The Platform’ reveals the dark side of human nature with such distribution of food and basic necessities that creates desperation among the prisoners in the lower floors.

The sci-fi horror was released on Netflix in 2020, however, the platform users have recently discovered it and are since flocking to social media in appreciation.

The movie achieved a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 73 percent and a Tomatometer score of 80 percent.

Taking to social media, one user wrote that the movie met all the expectation for being messed up and grossed, associated with the genre.

“It’s a psychological thriller. It met the expectations I had, I liked it. It’s messed up and gross, that’s kind in the scope of that genre,” the user wrote on X.

Another said: “If you loved Parasite please watch The Platform. Watch it if you like Bong Joon Ho‘s films, if you hate capitalism, if you love horror films, if you’re bored, if you support socialism or if you’ve run out of stuff to watch. Just watch #ThePlatform.”

One user recommended the movie to ‘show the real face of humanity and the corrupt world.’

“Highly recommending THE PLATFORM movie on netflix. A psychological thriller that shows the real face of humanity — the corrupt world, government, and the levels of social classes we have. The movie itself is a work of art. But if you don’t like open endings, it ain’t for you,” the user wrote.

A user wrote: “#ThePlatform might just be my favourite movie of 2020 thus far. With such a deep, underlining message while disturbingly psychological and gruesome yet not to unnecessary lengths. While being intriguing and every frame is absolutely gorgeous, this is a Netflix movie not to miss.”