Netflix’s best new mystery crime show with 100pc critic score

Netflix has recently expanded its content library with a selection of series from AMC Theatres – an American movie theater chain founded in Kansas City, Missouri, and now headquartered in Leawood, Kansas – including the standout mystery/crime drama Dark Winds.

Set in 1971 on the Navajo Nation, the series stars Zahn McClarnon as Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, a tribal police officer unraveling a series of mysterious crimes.

The show has received widespread acclaim, earning perfect 100% scores from critics on Rotten Tomatoes for both of its seasons.

Despite lower audience ratings – 72 percent for season 1 and 53 percent for season 2 – the series is praised for its gripping narrative and strong performances, particularly by McClarnon.

His portrayal of Leaphorn, alongside his recent roles in Reservation Dogs and various other projects, has solidified his presence in the industry.

Dark Winds is currently performing well on Netflix, ranking #3 in the platform’s top 10 list.

The series is confirmed to return for a third season in 2025, making it a solid investment for fans of mystery and crime dramas.

With its unique setting and compelling storytelling, Dark Winds offers a fresh and engaging viewing experience, further elevating McClarnon’s already impressive career.