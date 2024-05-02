Netflix’s Cobra Kai season 6 to be split in three parts

Netflix dropped the teaser for the final season of Cobra Kai on Thursday revealing that the 15-episode final season will be split in three release dates.

The official description of the series reads, “Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

As per Netflix, part one of Cobra Kai 6 will be released on July 18 while the second part will hit the platform on November 28, Screen Rant reported.

The third part titled “The Finale Event,” will be released in 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that the show is a continuation of the Karate Kid movie franchise.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprised their roles from the original movie.

Later, Cobra Kai was launched as a YouTube series and was subsequently moved to Netflix in 2020 following its two seasons.

The cast of Cobra Kai also includes Xolo Mariduena, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

Earlier, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said that it was their aim to end the show on their terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place they had imagined.

“So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai,” the trio said in a joint statement.

“Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members,”. the statement added.