Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ officially ending after season 6

Emily in Paris is officially coming to an end. Netflix has confirmed that the show’s upcoming sixth season will be its last, marking the final chapter in Emily Cooper’s whirlwind adventure through Paris and beyond.

Production on the farewell season began this week in Greece, with star Lily Collins and creator Darren Star sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set to celebrate the start of filming.

The Greece setting continues directly from the Season 5 finale cliffhanger, where Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, invited Emily to meet him in the country after sending her a postcard. The storyline has fueled speculation that the longtime fan-favorite couple could finally end up together in the series finale.

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” Star said in a statement. “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris.”

Lily Collins also shared an emotional message for fans in a video announcement, promising that the final season would deliver “everything you love about the show” while giving Emily “the adventure of a lifetime.”

Since premiering on Netflix in 2020, the romantic comedy has become one of the streamer’s biggest global hits. The series spent 32 weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list and reached No. 1 in 90 countries. Beyond its streaming success, the show became a pop culture phenomenon, inspiring fashion trends, memes and even boosting tourism to France.