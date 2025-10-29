Netflix’s ‘House of Dynamite’ explores U.S. response to nuclear threat

Netflix’s new nuclear disaster thriller House of Dynamite has resonated with audiences with its tense portrayal the United States might respond to an incoming nuclear missile. House of Dynamite is currently streaming on Netflix.

However, the film has reportedly drawn criticism from the Pentagon, which claims the movie’s depiction of America’s defence response is inaccurate.

According to an internal memo, defense officials expressed concern that the movie misrepresents the US missile defense system and its operational readiness.

Responding to the criticism, screenwriter Noah Oppenheim addressed the controversy during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Weekend. “We respectfully disagree”, Oppenheim said, acknowledging that he did not consult the Pentagon during the film’s development.

He defended the film’s depiction, saying the creative team conducted extensive research before production.

“Unfortunately, our missile defense system is highly imperfect, and if the Pentagon wants to have a conversation about improving it, that’s exactly the dialogue we want to encourage”, Oppenheim explained.

He added that he welcomes the Pentagon’s attention to the film. “I’m so glad they’re watching, because that’s the conversation we want to have about how to make us all safer,” he said. “I’m not a missile defense expert, but I spoke to many who were, and what we show in the movie is accurate”.