Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’ — Everything to know about Harlan Coben’s U.S. series

Netflix adds yet another Harlan Coben thriller to its roster with I Will Find You, an 8-episode limited series that will drop globally on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Release Date & Episode Count: Get ready to binge

I Will Find You Season 1 will drop on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on June 18, 2026, in the United States, and all eight episodes will be available at once with each episode running anywhere from 40-minutes to an hour. In the UK, viewers will be able to access it at 8:00 a.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. IST in India, and 5:00 p.m. AEST in Australia.

What is ‘I Will Find You’ about? Plot and source material

Harlan Coben’s latest series is based on his bestselling 2023 novel of the same name. David Burroughs is imprisoned for life for murdering his son. But then, when he is presented with evidence suggesting that his child may still be alive, he makes a daring prison escape in pursuit of the truth.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis: “A father serving life for his son’s murder is presented with evidence that his child may be alive. He escapes to find the truth.”

The limited series is Coben’s first show based in the United States; previous Netflix hits Fool Me Once, Stay Close, and The Stranger have been set in the UK, France, and Spain respectively.

‘I Will Find You’ cast: Sam Worthington leads a star-studded cast

The limited series stars:

Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, the father who claims he is being wrongly imprisoned for his son’s murder.

Britt Lower as Rachel Mills, an ex-reporter and the former sister-in-law to David who stumbles upon the critical clue.

Milo Ventimiglia as Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend from an affluent Bostonian family.

Logan Browning as Sarah Greer.

Chi McBride as FBI agent Max Williams.

Madeleine Stowe as heiress Gertrude Payne.

Clancy Brown as mobster Nicky Fisher.

Jonathan Tucker as Sgt. Adam Mackenzie, the best friend of David.

Erin Richards as Cheryl Dreason, David’s ex-wife.

Behind the series: Showrunner, production, and Coben’s Netflix deal

Robert Hull (God Friended Me, Quantum Leap) will serve as creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Harlan Coben will executive produce via Final Twist Productions, and co-created the series.

“I’ve been a fan of Harlan’s novels for as long as I can remember…a dream come true,” Hull gushed about the project in the press release. “Netflix has been an amazing creative partner all over the globe – and now we get to come home and do it here in the United States.”

Filming for the series took place in Toronto between April 21, 2025, and August 19, 2025. As a limited series, there are no plans for “I Will Find You” Season 2.