The Netflix romance drama Musafir Café garnered 19.75 million unique viewers during its opening period between July 24 and August 1.

According to the latest viewership data released by Chrome DM COTT, India’s OTT audience measurement platform.

Based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel and starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, the series emerged as a notable performer by attracting a predominantly female audience, a departure from the male-skewed viewership typically seen for recent OTT originals.

According to the report, women accounted for 11.96 million viewers (61%), while male viewers stood at 7.79 million (39%) during the opening period. The F 18–24 demographic emerged as the largest audience segment with 4.98 million viewers, followed by the F 25–35 cohort at 4.21 million, together contributing nearly half of the title’s overall reach. Among male audiences, the M 18–24 segment led with 3.82 million viewers, followed by M 25–35 at 2.71 million, underscoring the show’s appeal among young adults.

State-wise, Maharashtra topped the chart with 5.12 million viewers, followed by Delhi-NCR at 3.93 million and Uttar Pradesh at 3.12 million. Karnataka contributed 1.61 million viewers, while West Bengal recorded 1.12 million. The remaining markets collectively accounted for 4.83 million viewers, indicating strong traction across metro and urban centres.

On the device front, mobile viewing accounted for 9.63 million viewers, while Connected TV (CTV) attracted 4.26 million viewers. The report also noted an overlap of 5.86 million viewers who watched the series across both mobile and CTV devices, reflecting high engagement and multi-device consumption.

The report highlights the continued demand for romance-led storytelling on OTT platforms and suggests that genre-specific programming, backed by strong youth engagement and cross-device viewing behaviour, is helping streaming services diversify their audience base.