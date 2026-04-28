Netflix's new movie 'Apex' smashes charts worldwide

Apex, the survival thriller featuring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, has proven to be a success with viewers after reaching the top of Netflix’s film chart.

In the film’s cast, Theron, played by Sasha, is an avid rock climber who heads into the Australian wilderness. She fights for her life; however, when she comes into contact with a depraved hunter called Ben (Egerton).

Film directed by Baltasar Kormákur from a screenplay by Jeremy Robbins, the survival thriller was released on Netflix on Friday (24 April), and it has performed well as it now sits atop the streamer’s worldwide film chart (via FlixPatrol). Featuring Eric Bana in a supporting role, Apex has been generally well-received by critics thus far, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting a solid approval rating of 66% from 53 reviews. The audience score is slightly lower, at 56%.

Empire Magazine noted, “It’s just a solidly made cat-and-mouse thriller, with muscularly committed performances from its two leads. It’ll make you want to explore the Great Outdoors and simultaneously never leave your house again”.

“Prioritising white-knuckle thrills over excessive emotion and explaining is one of the most refreshing qualities of this gorgeously shot picture about survival and fortitude,” opined RogerEbert.com, while The Wall Street Journal called it “spectacular”.

The New York Times was similarly positive, writing, “That dynamic between Egerton and Theron of a psycho versus an action star is enough to animate the first half of the film, even if one wishes Kormákur had a couple more flourishes up his sleeve.”

TheWrap was less enthusiastic, however, remarking, “The pieces of this survival thriller don’t work together in any meaningful way; they just occupy the same space, and that makes Apex less exciting than if the filmmakers had just stuck to one of their guns.”

Kormákur, also known for directing Everest and Beast, paid tribute to Theron for performing her own stunts during filming, including a notable cliff jump from the picturesque setting of Ginninderra Falls.

“The physical endurance she’s shown is incredible, and I think it really shows in the film,” shared the filmmaker. “Probably the most striking example is jumping off the cliff into the pool. That was very early in the shoot.”