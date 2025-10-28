Netflix's ‘One Piece’ Live-Action S2 to receive major update in 2025

Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 is set to receive a thrilling update in 2025, as announced by the official One Piece X account.

A live stream is scheduled on the One Piece Official YouTube Channel, promising exciting information about both the One Piece anime and Netflix’s live-action adaptation.

This announcement has generated significant buzz among One Piece fans worldwide, with numerous fan theories emerging about what the live stream might reveal.

The official post also includes the live stream schedule and a link allowing fans to engage in live chat while they wait for the event.

The details up till now revealed that the live stream has remained limited, including information about the host and the nature of the announcements.

However, the anticipation is palpable and it seems likely that fans can expect something special, be it a teaser, new visuals or cast updates. Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting event for the One Piece community.