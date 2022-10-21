Netflix’s password sharing crackdown starts in 2023: Here’s how it will work

Streaming giant Netflix has announced plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

According to The Verge, the Netflix feature will allow users to transfer their existing profile with content recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other personal settings, to another account.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix executives said that they would offer those currently using other people’s accounts an option to transfer that profile to their own subscription. They will also offer account holders the option of establishing “subaccounts,” paying more to allow others to use their Netflix service.

“We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023,” the letter reads. “After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create subaccounts (“extra member”) if they want to pay for family or friends.”

Separately, Netflix announced Monday that the option to transfer a profile into a separate subscription was rolling out globally.

The development comes after streaming giant reported losing subscribers for the first time in over 10 years, with the company’s subscriber count dipping by another 1.3 million in the US and Canada and 1 million worldwide last quarter.

To counter this, Netflix has also been slowly nudging subscribers away from password sharing.

