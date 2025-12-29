Netflix's Stranger Things ratings decline after Vol. 2 release

The final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things has reached an unfortunate milestone, as one episode has garnered the lowest rating in the series’ history just before its concluding chapter.

The fifth and final season has been released in blocks, with the first four episodes debuting on November 26, followed by three more on December 25 and a feature-length finale scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

During the anticipation for the series finale has been high, audience reactions have been mixed, particularly towards episode seven, titled “Chapter Seven: The Bridge”.

According to IMDb user data cited by Discussing Film, the episode holds a rating of 5.7 based on approximately 50,000 reviews, making it the lowest-scoring episode across the show’s five-season run.

The previous lowest-rated episode was season two’s “Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister”, which sits at 6.0 from around 46,000 reviews. Both episodes rank significantly below the rest of the series, with the next lowest-rated episode, season three’s “Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy”, holding a score of 7.8.

By contrast, the highest-rated episode remains season four’s “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”, which has a 9.6 rating from 58,000 user reviews. Despite its low score, “Chapter Seven: The Bridge” has amassed one of the highest total numbers of ratings on IMDb, second only to the season’s concluding episode, “Chapter Four: The Sorcerer”, despite being available for only a short time.

The reason for the sharp drop in ratings is unclear. Some viewers and critics have expressed dissatisfaction with the overall direction of season 5, describing the writing as repetitive. However, the volume of one-star reviews appearing shortly after release has led to speculation about coordinated review activity.

Attention has focused on a storyline in the episode involving Will Byers, portrayed by Noah Schnapp, coming out as gay. The scene has received both praise and criticism, and similar storylines in film and television have previously attracted organised rating campaigns.

The series finale of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix and in select theatres at 5 pm on Wednesday, December 31.