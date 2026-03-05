Netflix’s 'The Four Seasons' reveals season 2 release date and first look

Netflix’s The Four Seasons reveals season 2 release date and first lookNetflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ reveals season 2 release date and first look Fans of The Four Seasons can be excited to learn that the series is returning soon.

Netflix announced on March 4, that the second season will be hitting users screens this year on, May 28.

The announcement also came with a few first look photos, highlighting series stars Tina Fey and Colman Domingo.

Tina, who took on the role of Kate, has written the sixth episode of the upcoming season on her own, after helping write the first episode of the initial season.

She is expected to star with Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, and Colman Domingo.

From Universal Television, The Four Seasons has been widely praised for its mix of understated humour, heartbreak and sharp insights into long-term relationships and starting over in midlife.

The second season will likely pick up the ensemble cast’s story with new destinations, deeper emotional challenges, and unexpected twists.

“Four Seasons is hilarious, can’t wait to watch the new season,” a fan stated.

“Yessss love this show,” another said.

A third said, “I needed this.”