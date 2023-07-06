Netherlands secures spot in CWC 2023 by crashing Scotland in qualifiers

BULAWAYO: Netherlands secured spot in Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023 by crashing Scotland in World Cup 2023 qualifiers, ARY News reported.

As per details, Set to chase 278, the Netherlands had a challenging task to book their spot in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 as they had to chase the total in 44 overs to leapfrog Scotland in the CWC Qualifier Super Six standings.

The Dutch, however, pulled off an astonishing entry into the World Cup by completing the run chase in 42.5 overs courtesy of a brisk century by de Leede. The all-rounder smashed seven boundaries and five sixes on his way to the top score for the Netherlands with a 92-ball 123.

Bas de Leede got run out in the 43rd over when his side needed only two more runs. Zulfiqar, on the other hand, carried his bat all the way through and remained unbeaten with a 32-ball 33 which featured three boundaries and a six.

Put into bat first, Scotland raised a decent total of 276/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Top-order batter Brandon McMullen was the star for Scotland with the bat as he scored an anchoring century.

He scored 106 off 110 balls, laced up with 11 boundaries and three sixes. Skipper Richie Berrington also played a cautious 64-run knock from 84 deliveries.

Bas de Leede was the hero for the Netherlands with the ball also as he returned with 5/52 in his 10 overs. Ryan Klein bagged two wickets while Logan van Beek made one scalp.