World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka defeat Netherlands by five wickets

LUCKNOW: Sadeera Samarawickrama made an undefeated 91 as Sri Lanka clinched their first win at the World Cup on Saturday, defeating the Netherlands by five wickets.

Chasing 263 to win, Samarawickrama hit seven boundaries in a patient 107-ball stay at the crease with Pathum Nissanka making 54 as the 1996 champions reached their target with 10 balls to spare.

Both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who stunned South Africa last time out, have one win and three defeats apiece so far in the 10-nation event.

Earlier, feisty fifties from Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek helped Netherlands to a competitive total against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. Kasun Rajitha (4/50) and Dilshan Madushanka (4/49) starred with the ball for Sri Lanka.

After early damage from Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka had Netherlands reeling at 91/6, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek put together a crucial partnership for the Dutch.

They added 130 runs for the seventh wicket, which was a Cricket World Cup record for that wicket. Both batters got to their career-best scores: Engelbrecht getting to 70, while van Beek finishing at 59. Their stand helped the Dutch overcome a tricky phase and cross the 200-run mark.

