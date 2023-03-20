‘Subtle and well done’: Netizens convinced of Kriti Sanon’s alleged nose job

While the Bollywood starlet never said it out herself, internet users are convinced that Kriti Sanon underwent a nose job.

Although cosmetic and beauty procedures are quite common for Bollywood divas, there are only a very few of them who comfortably admit to being under the knife, to enhance or alter their features, and a then and now picture of the ‘Shehzada’ actor has netizens convinced that she is not one of them.

A side-by-side comparison picture of Kriti Sanon was published recently on the social site Reddit, and OP believed that the diva underwent at least one nose job. A number of netizens joined the discussion to show their agreement, however, failed to pinpoint what exactly was altered. Reacting to the post, a social user commented, “Definitely, but the work she has done is very subtle and well done. It’s like you look at her, and have a hard time pinpointing exactly what changed but the change is obvious at the same time.”

“Well in her case, it has served her well as the nose job has only enhanced her beauty. Which is the main point of getting plastic surgery,” another reiterated. Someone also guessed, “In her initial closeup ad she had flaring nostrils, I think her surgery was primarily for it.”

While the majority in the discussion were on the same page, others were of the opinion that the difference is mainly due to angles and better makeup and contouring techniques, rather than plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the pan-Indian mythological flick ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, slated for theatrical release in June this year.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Ganapath’ with her debut co-star Tiger Shroff, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, and a yet-to-be-titled rom-com flick with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

