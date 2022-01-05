Netizens find doppelgänger of Alizeh Shah on TikTok

Netizens have found yet another doppelgänger of Pakistan’s young actor Alizeh Shah, on TikTok this time.

After being compared to an Arabian model last year for her doll-like looks, Alizeh Shah has found yet another look-alike by internet users. Social media users have observed an uncanny resemblance between the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor and this girl on Tiktok who appears to be a model from Qatar.

A recent video circulating on social media sees the actor and model side by side, making it impossible to deny the striking similarities between the two.

Its much similar charming smile and eyes, supported with the fringed hair look sported by both, which, makes the resemblance hard to miss.

Alizeh Shah, who often lands herself in headlines, was in the news earlier this week for her smoking video that was shot without her consent and was made public.

‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ star came under severe criticism after a video of her smoking a cigarette made rounds on social media last week. The silence was maintained by her over the whole chaos, but an official from FIA recorded a video shedding light on the viral clip and informed the public that this act of filming someone without consent is a crime.

The official however dubbed the rumors of Alizeh contacting the agency for help to be false.

Alizeh Shah, who is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan with at least 3.9 million Instagram followers, has proved her mettle in the drama industry by playing diverse roles.

