Netizens in disbelief after watching these hyper-realistic cakes

The trend of hyper-realistic cakes has emerged on social media after pastry chefs started sharing pictures of their very life-like baked creations.

The concept of hyper-realistic cakes has now reached a new high that left netizens in disbelief after watching the unbelievable creations of Natalie Sideserf, who runs Sideserf Cake Studio in Texas.

The official Instagram account of Sideserf Cake Studio contains videos of her baked creations including a sandwich, apples, burger, disposable cups and snake.

The latest upload is a knife cutting through a pair of denim. The interior cross-section shows the layers of a cake when it gets cut into two.

Sideserf Cake Studio has over 707k followers on Instagram while some of the videos have gone viral with millions of views.

