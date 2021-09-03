Netizens make fun of baby with syndrome that affects body systems

Internet users made fun of a baby which has a syndrome that affects ageing and body systems, Mirror has reported.

It all began when a 20-year-old woman got good news about the birth of her child.

However, her life changed when the doctors told her that the newborn is suffering from a rare condition called Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome also known as progeria.

According to the United States’ National Centre for Advancing Translational Sciences, progeria causes extreme premature ageing that affects body systems.

The patients suffer from physical deformities such as large head, smallmouth and chin, narrow nose and large eyes as well.

Researchers have suggested the ageing disorder may have something to do with the increasing number of damaging cells.

The woman’s grandmother said that the mother had to deliver the baby at home as the ambulance did not arrive on time. She added that she noticed something different.

“I noticed during her birth that there was something strange with her,” she said as quoted by the Mirror. “She did not cry and she was breathing through her ribs. I was shocked because that was strange.”

The situation turned to the worst when the pictures of the mother and her daughter were posted on the internet. The trollers started taunting and making cruel jokes about the infant, some of them calling her an old woman.

“Now I hear that people are calling her names. That hurts a lot. If I had means, I would put all of them in jail,” the grandmother added.

Progeria Research Foundation has found 131 children and young adults are suffering from the disease as of 2020.